PM Modi's Metro Journey: Exploring New Kolkata Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated three new Metro stretches in Kolkata, marking a significant expansion in the city's transportation network.

Modi personally embarked on a journey along the newly opened 6-kilometer Jai Hind Biman Bandar-Noapara route, beginning his ride from Jessore Road station.

During the journey, he engaged with schoolchildren, posing for photographs and sharing in conversations that brightened the day of many young passengers. Following his ride, Modi visited the Jai Hind Biman Bandar station, where he was briefed on the new facilities before heading back to Jessore Road station.

(With inputs from agencies.)