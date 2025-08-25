Dollar Rebounds Amid Powell's Dovish Hints and Central Bank Tensions

On Monday, the U.S. dollar nudged itself upward after touching a four-week low against the euro. This minor rebound came in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium, which suggested an impending interest rate cut. The U.S. currency rose 0.1% to $1.1705 per euro, remaining close to Friday's low.

Powell's hints at rate cuts left traders betting heavily on monetary policy changes, causing an 84% forecast for a quarter-point cut in September. Concurrently, tensions rose as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Powell and other Fed leaders, sowing doubts about the Fed's autonomy. Key economic indicators, like the PCE deflator and August's payrolls, will be pivotal in steering policy decisions.

In Japan, widening wage hikes and a tightening labor market may soon prompt the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates. Although some predict an October hike, analysts like Homin Lee expect more gradual movements, possibly keeping rates low until January. This strategic hold aims to counter global trade pressures and ensure economic stability.

