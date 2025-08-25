Left Menu

Dollar Rebounds Amid Powell's Dovish Hints and Central Bank Tensions

The U.S. dollar rebounded slightly after hitting a four-week low against the euro, triggered by a dovish signal from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell hinted at potential interest rate cuts, causing markets to anticipate changes. In Japan, the BOJ considers rate hikes amid tightening job markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:31 IST
Dollar Rebounds Amid Powell's Dovish Hints and Central Bank Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the U.S. dollar nudged itself upward after touching a four-week low against the euro. This minor rebound came in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium, which suggested an impending interest rate cut. The U.S. currency rose 0.1% to $1.1705 per euro, remaining close to Friday's low.

Powell's hints at rate cuts left traders betting heavily on monetary policy changes, causing an 84% forecast for a quarter-point cut in September. Concurrently, tensions rose as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Powell and other Fed leaders, sowing doubts about the Fed's autonomy. Key economic indicators, like the PCE deflator and August's payrolls, will be pivotal in steering policy decisions.

In Japan, widening wage hikes and a tightening labor market may soon prompt the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates. Although some predict an October hike, analysts like Homin Lee expect more gradual movements, possibly keeping rates low until January. This strategic hold aims to counter global trade pressures and ensure economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

 India
2
Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

 India
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drives

Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drive...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025