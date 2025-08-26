Left Menu

Unifying Stars: Acharya Kartikay's Honored at Vedic Conference

At the 6th International Conference on Indian Vedic Studies in Ludhiana, Acharya Kartikay was acclaimed with the title 'Yogic Astrologer.' His recognition signifies a pioneering effort to blend Yoga and Astrology, encouraging a modern dialogue bridging these ancient traditions, despite skeptics' contentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:28 IST
Yogic Astrologer Acharya Kartikay Bags Prestigious Honour. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move at the 6th International Conference on Indian Vedic Studies held in Ludhiana, Acharya Kartikay was honored with the title 'Yogic Astrologer,' recognizing his innovative efforts to integrate Yoga and Astrology. The event, organized by the Dhruvtara Astro Foundation, attracted numerous scholars, gurus, and practitioners.

A distinguished panel, including Chief Guest G.D. Vashisht (Gurudev), Dr. Anil Vats, and Pandit Akshay Sharma, awarded Kartikay for his groundbreaking work in uniting these disciplines. The conference highlighted discussions on evolving astrology without losing its traditional roots, and how yogic practices can enhance its applicability today.

Addressing attendees, Kartikay emphasized the intrinsic connection between Yoga and Astrology, advocating that yogic practice leads to inner alignment affecting cosmic energies. He argues for mainstream acceptance of this view, challenging perceptions of spirituality as superstition while acknowledging cosmic laws that necessitate both creation and destruction for universal balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

