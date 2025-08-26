Sattva Engineering Launches IPO to Advance Water Infrastructure Initiatives in India

Mumbai, August 26: Sattva Engineering Construction Limited has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open on August 26, 2025. The ISO-certified EPC company aims to raise ₹35.38 crores, listing the shares on the NSE Emerge platform. The offer involves 47,16,800 equity shares priced between ₹70 to ₹75 each.

The allocation includes shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and a Market Maker. Funds from the IPO will address working capital needs and corporate purposes. Scheduled to open on August 25, 2025, the anchor portion concludes on August 29, 2025, with Vivro Financial Services, as lead manager, and MUFG Intime India as the Registrar.

Leaders from Sattva highlight the IPO's role in supporting expansion and strengthening operations against the backdrop of government initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission. With extensive expertise in water infrastructure projects, Sattva is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand and enhance its regional presence.