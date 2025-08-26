India Inc. Projects Steady Growth Amid Challenges

India Inc. is on track for a moderate revenue uptick of 5-6% year-on-year in Q2 FY2026, according to a report by ICRA, which attributes this growth to robust rural demand and ongoing premiumisation trends.

The report suggests that India's credit metrics will likely remain stable, projecting an interest coverage ratio between 4.9 and 5.1 times. Nevertheless, potential changes in GST and deferred purchases could slow down demand in some sectors.

Despite a 4.1% sequential revenue decline in Q1 FY2026, driven by seasonal sectoral weaknesses, the structural growth of organised players and expansion in niche markets like electric vehicles is set to drive momentum, with government expenditure further supporting investment activities.