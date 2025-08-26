Left Menu

India Inc. Projects Steady Growth Amid Challenges

India Inc. is projected to experience modest revenue growth of 5-6% in Q2 FY2026, sustained by rural demand and premiumisation, despite facing challenges such as GST rationalisation and discretionary purchase deferrals. Structural shifts and government expenditure are expected to bolster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:50 IST
India Inc. Projects Steady Growth Amid Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Inc. is on track for a moderate revenue uptick of 5-6% year-on-year in Q2 FY2026, according to a report by ICRA, which attributes this growth to robust rural demand and ongoing premiumisation trends.

The report suggests that India's credit metrics will likely remain stable, projecting an interest coverage ratio between 4.9 and 5.1 times. Nevertheless, potential changes in GST and deferred purchases could slow down demand in some sectors.

Despite a 4.1% sequential revenue decline in Q1 FY2026, driven by seasonal sectoral weaknesses, the structural growth of organised players and expansion in niche markets like electric vehicles is set to drive momentum, with government expenditure further supporting investment activities.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025