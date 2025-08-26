Tax Refund Hopes Rise for India's Vegetable Oil Industry

The Food Ministry has escalated the vegetable oil industry's appeal for tax refund relief to the Finance Ministry, with Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra expressing optimism for GST Council action. This move is expected to alleviate the sector's struggles with GST refund constraints, particularly affecting small and medium enterprises.

The industry has faced challenges since the GST Council's July 2022 decision to restrict refunds on accumulated Input Tax Credit under the inverted duty structure. The disparity in GST rates, with edible oils taxed at 5% and inputs at 12-18%, has led to unutilized tax credits for businesses.

To address these issues, new regulations under the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability Regulation Order, 2025, are being implemented to enhance transparency and stabilize prices. Producers must now register with the Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils and submit detailed monthly reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)