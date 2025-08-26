Left Menu

Tax Refund Hopes Rise for India's Vegetable Oil Industry

The food ministry has passed the vegetable oil industry's request for tax refund relief to the finance ministry, hoping for GST Council's intervention. The industry's struggle with GST refund restrictions impacts small enterprises significantly. New regulations will require producers to report data, fostering transparency and price stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:06 IST
Tax Refund Hopes Rise for India's Vegetable Oil Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Ministry has escalated the vegetable oil industry's appeal for tax refund relief to the Finance Ministry, with Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra expressing optimism for GST Council action. This move is expected to alleviate the sector's struggles with GST refund constraints, particularly affecting small and medium enterprises.

The industry has faced challenges since the GST Council's July 2022 decision to restrict refunds on accumulated Input Tax Credit under the inverted duty structure. The disparity in GST rates, with edible oils taxed at 5% and inputs at 12-18%, has led to unutilized tax credits for businesses.

To address these issues, new regulations under the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability Regulation Order, 2025, are being implemented to enhance transparency and stabilize prices. Producers must now register with the Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils and submit detailed monthly reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025