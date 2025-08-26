Sugs Lloyd Ltd Launches IPO with Price Band of Rs 117-123 Per Share

Sugs Lloyd Ltd, a key player in electrical and solar EPC sectors, announced its initial public offering (IPO) price band set between Rs 117 and Rs 123 per share. The IPO seeks to raise Rs 85.6 crore and opens to public subscriptions on August 29, closing on September 2.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of 69.64 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Expected proceeds will fund Rs 64 crore towards working capital requirements and remaining amounts for general corporate purposes, as detailed in the red herring prospectus.

Having reported a significant revenue increase to Rs 176.20 crore in FY25, Sugs Lloyd aims to expand its reach in transmission, distribution, and outage management sectors. 3Dimension Capital Services will manage the IPO, with Kfin Technologies serving as the registrar.