Landmark Genocide Case on Rohingya at UN Court
The United Nations' top court is set to hear a landmark case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslims. The case could set key precedents in the understanding of genocide and has wider implications, including potentially affecting South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ.
A landmark genocide case against Myanmar is poised to open at the United Nations' top court, marking the first full hearing in over a decade by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The case, initiated by Gambia in 2019, accuses Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine state. The court proceedings are expected to set significant precedents, influencing ongoing and future genocide cases worldwide, including South Africa's case against Israel over Gaza.
The hearings commence on Monday, with Rohingya victims' stories to be heard for the first time in an international court. Myanmar's military offensive in 2017 displaced over 730,000 Rohingya, triggering international condemnation and now, this pivotal legal challenge.
