Trump and Musk Discuss Iranian Internet Restoration
Donald Trump plans to engage with Elon Musk to discuss possibilities of restoring internet services in Iran, amid ongoing anti-government protests. The collaboration potentially leverages Musk’s SpaceX Starlink service. This comes amid a renewed relationship between Trump and Musk, following prior disagreements.
Amidst severe internet blackouts in Iran due to anti-government protests, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an intention to consult billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on a potential restoration strategy.
Trump praised Musk's technological prowess and implied potential collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink service, famous for satellite internet provision. The move follows a fluctuating relationship between the two influentials, marked by earlier campaign support, tax bill disagreements, and a recent reunion at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.
While SpaceX has yet to comment, this development hints at the geopolitical implications of tech-driven influence in international dissent contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Elon Musk
- Internet
- SpaceX
- Starlink
- Iran
- Protests
- Technology
- Government
- Collaboration
ALSO READ
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People
Turmoil in Iran: Global Tensions Rise Amid Protests
Truck Collision Disrupts Los Angeles Rally for Iranian Protesters
Escalating Tensions: Protests and Potential US Intervention in Iran
Heightened Tensions in Minnesota: DHS Officers Deployed Amid ICE Shooting Protests