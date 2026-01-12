Trump and Musk Discuss Iranian Internet Restoration

Amidst severe internet blackouts in Iran due to anti-government protests, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an intention to consult billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on a potential restoration strategy.

Trump praised Musk's technological prowess and implied potential collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink service, famous for satellite internet provision. The move follows a fluctuating relationship between the two influentials, marked by earlier campaign support, tax bill disagreements, and a recent reunion at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.

While SpaceX has yet to comment, this development hints at the geopolitical implications of tech-driven influence in international dissent contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)