Trump and Musk Discuss Iranian Internet Restoration

Donald Trump plans to engage with Elon Musk to discuss possibilities of restoring internet services in Iran, amid ongoing anti-government protests. The collaboration potentially leverages Musk’s SpaceX Starlink service. This comes amid a renewed relationship between Trump and Musk, following prior disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 06:44 IST
Amidst severe internet blackouts in Iran due to anti-government protests, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an intention to consult billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on a potential restoration strategy.

Trump praised Musk's technological prowess and implied potential collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink service, famous for satellite internet provision. The move follows a fluctuating relationship between the two influentials, marked by earlier campaign support, tax bill disagreements, and a recent reunion at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.

While SpaceX has yet to comment, this development hints at the geopolitical implications of tech-driven influence in international dissent contexts.

