Suzuki's Rs 70,000 Crore Green Mobility Gamble in India
Suzuki Motors announces a massive Rs 70,000 crore investment in India, aiming to enhance green mobility through electric vehicle production and exports. The initiative, unveiled at the e-VITARA launch, plans to make India a global hub, focusing on R&D and battery manufacturing to drive the vision of sustainable transport.
In a significant move poised to bolster India's standing in sustainable transportation, Japanese automotive giant Suzuki Motors revealed plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore over the next five to six years. The announcement was made by Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki, following the launch of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e-VITARA, at the company's facility in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.
Suzuki Motors' commitment to green mobility was reiterated in a detailed address where the company underscored its four-decade-long partnership with India. Investment plans are directed towards making India a global production hub for BEVs, with the e-VITARA set for export to over 100 countries. This strategic move aligns with India's vision to evolve as a leader in sustainable transportation.
The investment includes significant milestones, such as the inception of India's first lithium-ion battery plant, emphasizing localized production for hybrid vehicles. The Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has also outlined plans to elevate manufacturing capacities, with new plants set to commence operations by 2025. Suzuki's investment strategy expands into advanced R&D, enhancing its focus on electric vehicle technologies and battery production, aiming to secure a production capacity of four million units by 2030.
