Left Menu

Suzuki's Rs 70,000 Crore Green Mobility Gamble in India

Suzuki Motors announces a massive Rs 70,000 crore investment in India, aiming to enhance green mobility through electric vehicle production and exports. The initiative, unveiled at the e-VITARA launch, plans to make India a global hub, focusing on R&D and battery manufacturing to drive the vision of sustainable transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:52 IST
Suzuki's Rs 70,000 Crore Green Mobility Gamble in India
Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move poised to bolster India's standing in sustainable transportation, Japanese automotive giant Suzuki Motors revealed plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore over the next five to six years. The announcement was made by Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki, following the launch of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e-VITARA, at the company's facility in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Suzuki Motors' commitment to green mobility was reiterated in a detailed address where the company underscored its four-decade-long partnership with India. Investment plans are directed towards making India a global production hub for BEVs, with the e-VITARA set for export to over 100 countries. This strategic move aligns with India's vision to evolve as a leader in sustainable transportation.

The investment includes significant milestones, such as the inception of India's first lithium-ion battery plant, emphasizing localized production for hybrid vehicles. The Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has also outlined plans to elevate manufacturing capacities, with new plants set to commence operations by 2025. Suzuki's investment strategy expands into advanced R&D, enhancing its focus on electric vehicle technologies and battery production, aiming to secure a production capacity of four million units by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

 India
2
India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

 Global
3
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

 India
4
Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament

Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournamen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025