Left Menu

Market Turmoil: U.S. Tariffs Trigger Indian Stock Plunge

Indian stock markets plummeted after the U.S. announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports. The Nifty 50 fell 255.70 points and the BSE Sensex dropped 849.37 points. Analysts highlight broad market weakness and pressure, particularly in banking. With tariffs effective August 27, volatility is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST
Market Turmoil: U.S. Tariffs Trigger Indian Stock Plunge
BSE Building (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday following a notification from the Trump administration about a 25% tariff on Indian imports. This increase will take total tariffs on Indian goods to 50% and is set to be implemented from August 27. Consequently, stock markets faced substantial pressure and dropped below key support levels, disrupting the recent recovery trend.

At closing, the Nifty 50 index at the National Stock Exchange witnessed a decline of 255.70 points, translating to a 1.02% drop, landing at 24,712.05. Simultaneously, the BSE Sensex diminished by 849.37 points, marking a 1.04% decrease, to settle at 80,786.54. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities, noted that this announcement spurred a wave of risk-averse sentiment, resulting in widespread market weakness.

The Bank Nifty index has been underperforming in comparison to other indices, showing signs of increasing pressure in the banking sector. It continued its decline past its previous swing low on Tuesday, reaffirming a bearish outlook. The index hit a swing low of 55,000, indicating potential further declines towards the 53,500 to 52,700 range.

While most indices ended negatively, the FMCG index stood out as an exception, with the small-cap index emerging as the most affected, losing over 2%. Market expert Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan commented on the persisting broader market turmoil, predicting a continuation in the near term.

Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President at Hedged.in, emphasized the impact of the secondary tariffs on market dynamics. He noted that the impending tariff on India by the U.S., set to take effect on August 27, could introduce volatility, and any revisions might counter the negative trend.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, conveyed to ANI that investors are cautious ahead of the upcoming implementation of these U.S. tariffs, further contributing to market unrest.

TRENDING

1
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India
2
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

 India
3
Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Education

Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Educatio...

 India
4
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025