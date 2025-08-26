Flipkart SBI Credit Card: A Shopper's Delight Unveiled
SBI Card and Flipkart have collaboratively launched a co-branded credit card that provides attractive cashback benefits. Customers can digitally apply for the 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' and enjoy cashback on purchases across Flipkart's ecosystem, enhancing their shopping experiences with increased value and access to formal credit.
In a strategic move to enhance shopping experiences, SBI Card, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, and e-commerce giant Flipkart have unveiled a new co-branded credit card.
The 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card,' launched in the presence of SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, aims to empower shoppers with curated cashback benefits on a multitude of purchases.
This collaboration allows customers to gain flexibility and value, with the option to seamlessly apply through digital platforms. Special cashback offers are available on purchases made on Myntra and Flipkart, among others, thus broadening the spectrum of benefits within the Flipkart ecosystem.
