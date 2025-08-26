Flipkart SBI Credit Card: A Shopper's Delight Unveiled

In a strategic move to enhance shopping experiences, SBI Card, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, and e-commerce giant Flipkart have unveiled a new co-branded credit card.

The 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card,' launched in the presence of SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, aims to empower shoppers with curated cashback benefits on a multitude of purchases.

This collaboration allows customers to gain flexibility and value, with the option to seamlessly apply through digital platforms. Special cashback offers are available on purchases made on Myntra and Flipkart, among others, thus broadening the spectrum of benefits within the Flipkart ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)