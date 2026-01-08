2103 Agniveers join passing out parade at Odisha’s INS Chilika

Nearly 2700 trainees including 2,103 Agniveers on Thursday participated at the Passing Out Parade (POP) at INS Chilka, a sailor training establishment of the Indian Navy, in Odisha.

The POP ceremony marked the successful culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous and transformative training undertaken by participants, according to an official statement.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the Reviewing Officer for the POP. The trainees' march past reflected their confidence, precision, and determination, besides their readiness to take on future responsibilities as trained and mission-ready sea warriors, the statement said. Addressing the trainees, the Reviewing Officer congratulated them on answering the nation's call and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined, adaptable, and steadfast in their commitment to the Service. The Reviewing Officer also lauded the impeccable drill and high standards displayed by the Agniveers and felicitated the award winners with trophies for their outstanding performance in different categories. After the POP, the newly inducted Agniveers, including 113 women, will now proceed to various naval establishments and frontline ships to continue their professional training and competency development.

