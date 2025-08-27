Left Menu

Indian Markets Pause for Ganesh Chaturthi Amidst Global Trends

Indian stock markets remained closed on Ganesh Chaturthi, with no trading in equity, derivatives, and currency segments. Meanwhile, other Asian markets showed optimism, with Japan and South Korea posting gains. Previously, Indian markets faced pressure due to impending US tariffs, leading to significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST
Indian Markets Pause for Ganesh Chaturthi Amidst Global Trends
BSE Building (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets across India came to a standstill on Wednesday due to the observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a public holiday in Maharashtra where the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are located. The trading hiatus affected all segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency.

While Indian exchanges remained idle, major Asian markets displayed a positive outlook. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan increased by 0.32%, reflecting investor confidence. Similarly, Singapore's Straits Times index edged up by 0.12%. However, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong showed a slight dip of 0.04%, whereas Taiwan's Weighted index rose by 0.88%, and South Korea's KOSPI marginally increased by 0.07%.

In contrast, Indian markets faced a downturn on Tuesday after the Trump administration announced imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports effective August 27. This dampened investor sentiment, causing significant declines. The Nifty 50 slipped 255.70 points, or 1.02%, and the BSE Sensex dropped 849.37 points, or 1.04%. The banking sector was particularly affected, with the Bank Nifty index recording further losses and signaling a continued bearish trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

 India
2
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
3
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
4
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025