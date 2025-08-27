Online Gaming Law Shakes Dream Sports With Revenue Crumbles

Dream Sports, the parent company behind Dream11, announced a drastic 95% drop in revenue following the introduction of new online gaming legislation. Despite the financial blow, the company has assured that there will be no layoffs and plans to focus on expanding its portfolio, which includes FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios, and Dream Money.

In response to these changes, Dream11 stressed its commitment to complying with the law, emphasizing its vision to build a leading Indian sports company leveraging AI and the creator economy. The company expressed its gratitude towards the users, media, and ecosystem partners for their unwavering support during these turbulent times.

The legislation, now in effect as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, bans real-money online games but supports e-sports and online social games. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of transforming India into a hub for gaming development while tackling social concerns linked to online money gaming.

