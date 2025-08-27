Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Road Safety Campaign

In a bid to bolster road safety, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a state-wide campaign titled 'No Helmet, No Fuel' from September 1 to 30. The initiative is designed to promote the life-saving habit of wearing helmets among motorcyclists, according to officials.

A directive has been issued to ensure all relevant departments work together under district magistrates' supervision, with support from District Road Safety Committees. Leading the enforcement will be the police, revenue officials, and the transport department.

Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh highlights that while the campaign's roots lie in the Motor Vehicles Act, it aims to foster safety over penalization. Oil companies and petrol pump operators have also been enlisted to ensure helmets are worn before providing fuel, aligning efforts across multiple sectors to decrease road fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)