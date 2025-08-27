Left Menu

India-Africa Trade Flourishes with USD 100 Billion Milestone

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that India's trade with Africa has surpassed USD 100 billion, establishing itself as a top investor in the continent. The 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave emphasized the theme 'Co-creating a Shared Future' signifying mutual collaboration and strong cultural ties.

The India-Africa trade relationship has reached a significant milestone, with trade figures surpassing USD 100 billion, as shared by Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh. He emphasized India's role as one of Africa's top five investors, marking a new chapter in their economic partnership.

Speaking at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave, Minister Singh highlighted India's proactive approach, including extending over USD 12 billion in concessional loans and USD 700 million in grants across Africa. Additionally, 50,000 scholarships were offered to African youth, over 42,000 of which have been utilized.

Singh recalled India's commitment to Africa during crises, such as relief operations in Mozambique, and encouraged African nations to collaborate on projects like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. The minister stressed the importance of India-Africa cooperation for a sustainable future.

