Future Consumer Faces Financial Crossroads as Insolvency Plea Looms
Future Consumer Ltd, owned by Future Group, faces an insolvency plea in NCLT due to financial defaults. The plea was filed by Resurgent India Special Situations Fund, citing liquidity issues and debt. The company's debts total Rs 558.73 crore, affecting operations under a postponed Reliance Retail deal.
- Country:
- India
Future Consumer Ltd, part of the beleaguered Future Group conglomerate, is grappling with the possibility of insolvency as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) considers a recent plea against it.
Filed by Resurgent India Special Situations Fund, the application aims to initiate insolvency proceedings, citing defaults by Future Consumer amid significant financial strain including a liquidity crunch, debt service failures, and operational impacts.
The Mumbai NCLT bench is yet to schedule a hearing for the plea initiated on August 20, 2025, as the company remains part of a stalled deal to transfer business operations to Reliance Retail, originally announced five years ago.