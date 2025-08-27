Future Consumer Faces Financial Crossroads as Insolvency Plea Looms

Future Consumer Ltd, part of the beleaguered Future Group conglomerate, is grappling with the possibility of insolvency as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) considers a recent plea against it.

Filed by Resurgent India Special Situations Fund, the application aims to initiate insolvency proceedings, citing defaults by Future Consumer amid significant financial strain including a liquidity crunch, debt service failures, and operational impacts.

The Mumbai NCLT bench is yet to schedule a hearing for the plea initiated on August 20, 2025, as the company remains part of a stalled deal to transfer business operations to Reliance Retail, originally announced five years ago.