Left Menu

India's Diamond Dilemma: Tariffs and Competition Threaten Industry

India's natural diamond polishing industry is facing a significant downturn due to a new 50% tariff on exports to the US, leading to an expected revenue fall to USD 12.50 billion. The industry struggles with decreasing demand, competition from lab-grown diamonds, and geopolitical challenges impacting profitability and credit profiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:14 IST
India's Diamond Dilemma: Tariffs and Competition Threaten Industry
Diamond jewellery brand Image Credit: AI
  • Country:
  • India

India's diamond polishing industry is grappling with major challenges as a sharp 50% tariff on exports to the United States takes effect. This financial year, revenues are anticipated to plummet by 28-30%, settling at around USD 12.50 billion, as revealed in a recent report by Crisil Ratings.

The latest tariff implementation is an outcome of US penalties on India for procuring Russian oil, compounding the previous 25% tariff established under the Trump administration. Originally, in 2024-25, the industry reported revenues of approximately USD 16 billion, but declines in diamond demand from major markets like the US and China, along with fierce competition from lab-grown diamonds, have contributed to a downturn.

Crucially, 80% of the industry's revenue stems from exports, with a significant portion directed toward the US. Amidst these financial pressures, Indian diamond polishers are urged to explore alternative markets, increase domestic sales, and adapt to the evolving global tariff landscape to sustain their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025