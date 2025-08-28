India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Defense Ties with Joint Manufacturing Talks

India and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their defense and strategic ties with discussions around the joint manufacturing of military equipment. Talks held in New Delhi involved the India-Saudi Arabia joint committee on defense cooperation.

The discussions focused on broadening defense cooperation, covering areas including training, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation, and military exercises, according to the defense ministry.

India proposed offering training for the Saudi armed forces and explored cooperation in cyberspace, IT, disaster management, and tactical communications. Notably, both countries examined opportunities for joint manufacturing and partnerships in defense equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)