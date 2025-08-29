Left Menu

Opposition States Demand Compensation for GST Revenue Loss

Opposition-ruled states are seeking compensation from the central government due to anticipated revenue losses from GST reforms. These states propose an additional duty on luxury goods and request protections against profiteering. The overall aim is to safeguard state revenues and ensure the benefits reach the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST
Opposition States Demand Compensation for GST Revenue Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort, opposition-ruled states have called on the central government to compensate for anticipated losses amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore annually, stemming from the proposed GST reforms.

On Friday, finance ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal advocated for a compensation period of five years, citing potential destabilization of state finances.

The states also recommended an additional levy on sin and luxury goods to uphold their current tax revenues and ensure that the tax rate cuts benefit the public, reducing the possibility of profiteering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025