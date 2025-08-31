Left Menu

Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab appeals to Prime Minister Modi for release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds to aid flood-stricken regions. Mann cites devastating losses across agriculture and livestock sectors. He emphasizes the need for revised disaster relief norms to support affected farmers effectively.

In response to catastrophic floods overwhelming Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore in state funds purportedly held by the Centre. Mann's appeal highlights severe agricultural and economic impacts of the disaster.

The floods, some of the worst in decades, have inundated thousands of villages and submerged lakhs of acres of farmland, severely damaging paddy fields just ahead of harvest. The overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, exacerbated by heavy monsoon rains and dam releases, have left seven districts facing severe inundation.

Mann argues that current relief funding norms are insufficient, urging Prime Minister Modi to revise compensation standards in the State Disaster Response Fund. Mann proposes a compensation increase to Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers, citing that existing allocations are inadequate and unrealistic given the scale of devastation.

