Left Menu

Indian Companies' Revenue Growth Dips to 7-Quarter Low

ICICI Bank's report reveals a drop in Indian companies' revenue growth to a 7-quarter low of 3.4% YoY for Q1 FY 2025-26. Manufacturing and service sectors both see slower growth due to lower commodity prices and weakened demand, with policy support needed for future recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:25 IST
Indian Companies' Revenue Growth Dips to 7-Quarter Low
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning trend for the Indian economy, companies have experienced their slowest revenue growth in nearly two years, according to a report by ICICI Bank. The report highlights that revenue growth plummeted to a 7-quarter low of 3.4% year-on-year for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, impacting around 3,000 listed entities across both manufacturing and services sectors.

Particularly hit were the manufacturing and services sectors, where growth rates declined sharply amidst falling commodity prices. The manufacturing sector reported a drop from 5.7% to 2.8%, while services growth almost halved from 11.3% to 5.8%. Key factors include lower revenues in trade, transport, and real estate, exacerbated by a quick arrival of the monsoon and sluggish real estate transactions.

Despite the downturn, certain sectors such as steel, cement, and infrastructure benefitted from increased government spending. The report suggests that future revenue improvements could stem from policy adjustments and a potential reconfiguration of GST rates, even as export-reliant sectors face ongoing challenges. Higher profitability in the refinery sector is expected to bolster growth, although weaknesses in consumption could negate some gains.

TRENDING

1
Rising Overdose Deaths Among Older Australians: An Alarming Trend

Rising Overdose Deaths Among Older Australians: An Alarming Trend

 Australia
2
Global Markets Wobble Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Trade Uncertainties

Global Markets Wobble Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Trade Uncertainties

 Global
3
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

 India
4
OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025