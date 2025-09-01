Rising Euro Bond Yields Signal Fiscal Concerns Amid Political Turmoil

Long-dated euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Monday, reflecting investor anxiety over global government debt and robust business performance within European markets. Germany's 30-year bond yield marked a 14-year high at 3.381% before stabilizing slightly at 3.36%, marking a subtle increase of 1 basis point.

Similarly, long-term yields in France and the Netherlands soared, reaching their highest levels since 2011 — a continued escalation from August when yields saw significant monthly hikes. Although far from causing panic, this upward trajectory has left investors slightly unsettled.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield climbed by 3 basis points to 2.74%, with France's yield rising to 3.54%. Political turmoil in France, particularly concerning the potential collapse of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government in an imminent confidence vote, added pressure to the country's bond market. The yield gap between German and French 10-year bonds widened, with market analysts predicting further spread due to possible new elections.