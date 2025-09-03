Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highways

Heavy rains have triggered landslides and mudslides across the Jammu region, closing the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other key roads. Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded as clearance efforts are hindered by the weather. Residents are advised against traveling until road restoration is complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST
Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rainfall has led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and ten other routes, stranding over 2,000 vehicles in the Jammu region. Multiple highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar, have been blocked due to landslides and mudslides.

Despite persistent heavy rain, clearance organizations are working to restore these crucial transport routes. However, travelers are advised to refrain from traveling until conditions improve. The Jammu-Kashmir traffic police have highlighted that the Mughal Road and Sinthan routes are also affected by debris from landslides.

Presently, efforts are underway to reconnect the affected areas and ensure the smooth flow of essential services. Residents from affected regions, such as Katra and Udhampur, are reminded to carry photo ID to facilitate local travel amidst the disrupted services.

TRENDING

1
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, Santosh, tells brother Rama Rao they are not well-wishers.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, San...

 India
2
Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

 Global
3
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.

CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, ...

 India
4
Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025