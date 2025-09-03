Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highways

Incessant rainfall has led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and ten other routes, stranding over 2,000 vehicles in the Jammu region. Multiple highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar, have been blocked due to landslides and mudslides.

Despite persistent heavy rain, clearance organizations are working to restore these crucial transport routes. However, travelers are advised to refrain from traveling until conditions improve. The Jammu-Kashmir traffic police have highlighted that the Mughal Road and Sinthan routes are also affected by debris from landslides.

Presently, efforts are underway to reconnect the affected areas and ensure the smooth flow of essential services. Residents from affected regions, such as Katra and Udhampur, are reminded to carry photo ID to facilitate local travel amidst the disrupted services.