Maharashtra's Push for Clean Transport: Toll-Free Ride for Electric Vehicles

Starting August 21, electric vehicles are now exempt from paying tolls on the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Highway, as per a government notification. Announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, this initiative is designed to promote cleaner transport and encourage electric vehicle (EV) ownership throughout Maharashtra. According to the notification by the Maharashtra government under the Motor Vehicle Tax Act 1958, all electric vehicle categories are now toll-free on specified routes.

The exemption applies to electric four-wheelers in the M2, M3, and M6 categories, along with electric buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STU) and private companies. The benefit came into effect as of midnight on August 22, 2025, easing travel for EV owners over critical state highways. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, sees this measure as a significant driver for the electric vehicle industry while making road travel more economical for users.

Minister Sarnaik emphasized the decision's importance in fostering eco-friendly transportation and the use of clean energy. In addition to the toll waiver, the state cabinet also approved extensive urban transport projects, including Metro Line-11, connecting Anik Depot and Wadala with the Gateway of India, with a budget allocation of Rs. 23,487.51 crore. Financial arrangements have also been secured for the Thane Circular Metro, Pune Metro Lines-2 and 4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-2.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned the construction of two new metro stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi on the Swargate-Katraj Metro line, revised to Rs. 683.11 crore. Upgrades for suburban rail under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and road infrastructure projects in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur were also approved, highlighting the state's commitment to transport infrastructure development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)