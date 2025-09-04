Unexpected Delay: Eagle Grounds Flight

In an unexpected turn of events, an Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru faced cancellation on Thursday following an unusual encounter on the runway. According to an airline official, an eagle struck the aircraft's nose as it was preparing for takeoff.

The incident, which occurred while the plane was taxiing, forced the airline to cancel the scheduled flight. This led the company to arrange alternative travel plans for the affected passengers, an unfortunate yet necessary step under the circumstances.

Officials confirmed that the incident took place before the flight could leave the ground, underscoring the importance of immediate safety measures and the unpredictable nature of wildlife interactions on runways.

