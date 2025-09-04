Australia Contributes AUD 4m to Boost Safe Agricultural Trade in Developing Nations

Australia has announced a new AUD 4 million (CHF 2.1 million) contribution to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the World Trade Organization (WTO)-hosted initiative that helps developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs) access global agricultural markets through safer and more inclusive trade.

Strengthening SPS Capacity for Global Trade

The funds will support the delivery of initiatives under the STDF’s 2025–2030 Strategy: "Facilitating Safe Trade to Meet the Global Goals", which aims to:

Strengthen sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) systems in developing countries.

Deepen integration of beneficiary countries into transparent, rules-based trade frameworks .

Build capacity for farmers, agribusinesses, and governments to meet global food safety, animal health, and plant health standards.

By addressing SPS challenges, the STDF helps countries not only protect public health and the environment but also unlock access to regional and international markets.

WTO and Australia Highlight Impact

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the support, emphasizing the importance of SPS compliance in driving inclusive growth:

"We’re grateful for Australia’s ongoing support in helping farmers and small businesses improve their capacity to meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards in export markets. This creates new possibilities for regional and global sales, boosting incomes and jobs."

Australia’s Permanent Representative to the WTO, Ambassador James Baxter, noted the country’s perspective as a major agricultural exporter:

"As an island nation, Australia is keenly aware of the importance of SPS systems. The SPS Agreement provides a vital global framework to balance trade facilitation, public health, and environmental protection. The STDF’s science-based approach is helping countries curb pests and diseases while expanding access to agricultural markets."

A Long-Term Partnership

Australia’s new funding builds on two decades of support. Since 2005, it has contributed more than CHF 21.2 million to WTO trust funds, including over CHF 4.2 million to the STDF, excluding this latest contribution.

Through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia has actively shaped STDF’s agenda, championing resilient SPS systems, public-private collaboration, and regional innovation. It also participates in the STDF Working Group, which sets the facility’s strategic direction.

On-the-Ground Impact

Australia is directly involved in several STDF projects, including:

Apiculture development in the Pacific , where women and youth are central to bee-keeping value chains, boosting livelihoods and food security.

Piloting scalable food safety audit and inspection models, designed to streamline compliance and expand opportunities for agricultural exports across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Encouraging Broader Participation

The STDF invites developing countries to apply for project and project preparation grants. Since its establishment, the facility has supported more than 260 projects, benefiting LDCs and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) among others.

A Global Partnership for Safe Trade

The STDF is a multi-stakeholder global platform, established jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Bank Group, World Health Organization (WHO), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the WTO, which also hosts and manages the facility.

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the STDF promotes safe and inclusive trade, contributing to poverty reduction, food security, resilience to climate change, and sustainable economic growth.

Australia’s renewed commitment reflects its role as both a regional leader and global advocate for fair and safe agricultural trade systems that benefit all.