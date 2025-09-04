Left Menu

BiteSpeed Revolutionizes E-commerce with AI-Driven Solutions

BiteSpeed, an AI-powered marketing and support platform, is empowering over 5,000 e-commerce brands across 50+ countries with personalized customer journeys via WhatsApp, Email, and social media. The platform helps these brands increase conversions by streamlining processes and integrating AI-driven tools, making it a vital asset for modern e-commerce success.

E-Commerce AI Startup BiteSpeed Crosses 5000+ Brands Globally, Onboards Top Brands like Mokobara. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BiteSpeed, a pioneering AI-native marketing and support platform, is now driving growth for more than 5,000 e-commerce brands in over 50 countries. Prominent D2C brands such as Dot&Key, Bombay Shaving Company, and Mokobara are leveraging BiteSpeed's AI capabilities to personalize customer interactions across WhatsApp, Email, Instagram, and SMS.

Founder and CEO Vinayak Aggarwal highlighted the platform's rapid expansion and its role in helping fast-growing e-commerce teams manage their operations efficiently through a single, AI-enhanced platform. BiteSpeed aims to further its reach with new AI features, allowing brands to scale seamlessly without juggling multiple tools.

New developments include AI-personalized pop-ups and behavioral triggers, with upcoming AI Voice Agents set to streamline customer support and cart recovery. BiteSpeed continues to enhance its automation suite, offering e-commerce brands the edge they need to thrive in a competitive landscape.

