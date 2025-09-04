Bata's Early Festive Footwear Savings: GST Rate Reduction Passed to Customers

Bata India has launched the 'Bata Price Promise' initiative, committing to offer customers the benefit of impending GST rate cuts on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 even before the official implementation date of September 22.

Through this scheme, prices at Bata stores have been reduced by 7%, with the company choosing to absorb the difference to provide immediate savings to buyers.

This move comes as the GST on footwear has been slashed from 12% to 5%. Bata India's Managing Director and CEO, Gunjan Shah, emphasized the company's focus on making fashion and comfort accessible and affordable, particularly during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)