Gadkari Highlights Urgent Need for Behavioural Change in Road Safety Efforts

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stresses changing human behaviour as key to reducing road fatalities, despite policy reforms. Announces Rs 1.5 lakh insurance for accident victims and incentives for good samaritans. Highlights ongoing challenges in tackling road deaths amid infrastructural and technological improvements at FICCI Road Safety Symposium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the critical need to alter human behaviour to curb road fatalities during the 7th FICCI Road Safety Awards & Symposium. Announcing a Rs 1.5 lakh insurance cover for accident victims requiring up to seven days of hospitalization, he emphasized the need for public cooperation.

Despite strides in policy reforms and infrastructure, Gadkari admitted India's soaring road death toll remains. The nation records nearly five lakh road incidents annually, with a staggering 1.8 lakh fatalities. Gadkari called for joint action across government, industry, NGOs, and society, noting technology alone can't resolve the crisis.

He unveiled financial support measures and a ₹25,000 reward scheme for good samaritans aiding accident victims. Highlighting road safety as an economic and social priority, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal noted a rise in 2023 road incidents. Key organisations were awarded for impactful road safety initiatives at the event.

