Left Menu

AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely

When a pilot sends a PAN-PAN signal, it means that the crew needs immediate help from ATC or ground service.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:48 IST
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight having 161 passengers on board on Friday suffered a mid-air engine fault, with the pilot making a 'PAN-PAN' call to indicate non-life-threatening emergency, but the aircraft landed safely at the airport here with a delay of 20 minutes, an official said.

The aircraft landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore and everyone on board was safe, he said.

''After receiving information about a technical fault in one of the engines of the Air India Express plane coming from Delhi to Indore, we took all precautions and the aircraft landed at Indore airport at 9.55 am. As per the schedule, it was supposed to land at the Indore airport at 9.35 am,'' Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Director Vipinkant Seth told PTI.

The crew of this plane with flight number IX 1028 and all 161 passengers on board are completely safe, he said.

Seth said that the pilot of the plane sent a 'PAN-PAN' signal to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after which fire and medical arrangements were made at the airport as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

'PAN-PAN' is an internationally valid signal used in maritime and air radio communication. In aviation, it indicates an urgent situation that requires assistance but is not immediately life-threatening. When a pilot sends a 'PAN-PAN' signal, it means that the crew needs immediate help from ATC or 'ground service'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy says thousands of troops could be deployed to Ukraine under security guarantees

UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy says thousands of troops could be deployed to Ukraine und...

 Global
2
WOLIO AI Eyes USD 5 Million Raise to Build Independent AI Engine

WOLIO AI Eyes USD 5 Million Raise to Build Independent AI Engine

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Canada's August unemployment rate at nine-year high outside of pandemic

UPDATE 1-Canada's August unemployment rate at nine-year high outside of pand...

 Global
4
Patton calls for BJP govt formation in Nagaland in 2028 assembly polls

Patton calls for BJP govt formation in Nagaland in 2028 assembly polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain-enabled AI promises privacy and transparency; Scalability still a hurdle

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025