Left Menu

West Bengal's Green Drive: Government Revamps Fleet with Electric Vehicles

West Bengal embarks on a major fleet overhaul, scrapping nearly 22,000 vehicles over 15 years old. In a sustainable move, the government prioritizes electric replacements, aiming to minimize misuse of state vehicles. Departments are also shifting to renting, enhancing financial efficiency and service flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:29 IST
West Bengal's Green Drive: Government Revamps Fleet with Electric Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is undertaking a significant overhaul of its vehicle fleet, scrapping nearly 22,000 vehicles older than fifteen years. This initiative is part of a broader push towards sustainability and reducing emissions by replacing older vehicles with electric ones.

The initiative affects various government sectors, including the police and transport departments, with over 1,800 vehicles earmarked for decommissioning. Other departments, such as Public Works and Public Health Engineering, have also listed thousands for removal. The effort aims to address financial efficiency while simultaneously curbing inappropriate use of government vehicles.

Many state departments are moving away from vehicle ownership, opting instead to hire vehicles to increase fiscal responsibility and flexibility. Stored in government spaces until the scrapping phased completion, the gradual decommissioning follows Supreme Court guidelines, signaling a decisive shift towards cleaner, greener fleet management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

 India
2
Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

 India
3
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
4
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025