West Bengal's Green Drive: Government Revamps Fleet with Electric Vehicles

The West Bengal government is undertaking a significant overhaul of its vehicle fleet, scrapping nearly 22,000 vehicles older than fifteen years. This initiative is part of a broader push towards sustainability and reducing emissions by replacing older vehicles with electric ones.

The initiative affects various government sectors, including the police and transport departments, with over 1,800 vehicles earmarked for decommissioning. Other departments, such as Public Works and Public Health Engineering, have also listed thousands for removal. The effort aims to address financial efficiency while simultaneously curbing inappropriate use of government vehicles.

Many state departments are moving away from vehicle ownership, opting instead to hire vehicles to increase fiscal responsibility and flexibility. Stored in government spaces until the scrapping phased completion, the gradual decommissioning follows Supreme Court guidelines, signaling a decisive shift towards cleaner, greener fleet management.

