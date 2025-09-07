Left Menu

UP Emerges as India's Growth Engine: Yogi Adityanath's Transformative Journey

Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shed its 'BIMARU' image, evolving into India's second-largest economy. Over eight years, his administration improved law and order, spurred economic growth, and provided jobs for 60 lakh people, transforming UP into a beacon of development and opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the state's remarkable transformation from a once 'BIMARU' labelled entity to becoming a key player in India's economy. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, he noted the government's achievements in enhancing law and order and economic development.

Over the past eight years, UP has risen to become the nation's second-largest economy, a testament to the collective efforts of its 25 crore residents and government officials. Adityanath attributed this success to transparent governance and job creation, which saw over 60 lakh individuals gain employment, primarily due to initiatives like the UP Skill Development Mission.

The Chief Minister criticized previous governments for policies that did not prioritize development and urged new ITI instructors to keep evolving their skills. He emphasized the need for career counseling in ITIs, aligning education with industry needs to further solidify UP's role as a growth engine.

