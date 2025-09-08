Vision Beyond Sight: Transforming Lives at Delhi's Blind Welfare Society

From the heart of New Delhi emerges a tale of resilience and transformation, led by Dheeraj Bhola. Blind since birth, Bhola has dedicated his life to uplifting visually impaired girls through the Blind Welfare Society (BWS), a sanctuary of hope in a world often indifferent to their challenges.

The BWS in Delhi stands as a beacon for visually impaired girls from underprivileged backgrounds, providing not just education, nutrition, and shelter, but also assistive devices and vocational training. Bhola's contributions expand beyond BWS, as he imparts knowledge as a Lecturer with the Directorate of Education, epitomizing professional and social service excellence.

Dheeraj's personal journey mirrors his mission. Channeling personal resilience into creating brighter futures, he tirelessly advocates for education with dignity. His unwavering commitment is mirrored in the success stories of BWS alumni who have transcended societal barriers, finding their place in prestigious institutions and government roles.