Strategic Partnership Paves Way for r-PET Revolution in India

LNJ GreenPET and Sumitomo Corporation have signed an MoU to collaborate in India's recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) sector. Their partnership includes market studies, sourcing of r-PET flakes, and pre-marketing activities to begin production by 2026, strengthening India's circular economy ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards advancing India's circular economy, LNJ GreenPET, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has joined forces with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. The entities announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) industry across India.

The partnership lays out a robust framework covering commercial development, raw material procurement, and marketing. Together, they will undertake a comprehensive study of the r-PET market, providing critical insights until LNJ GreenPET starts production in 2026.

To facilitate the project during its initial phase, Sumitomo will secure interim r-PET supplies from Southeast Asia. Both groups will also engage in pre-marketing strategies to establish domestic and international sales channels, ensuring alignment with India's sustainability and plastic reduction goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

