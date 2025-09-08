Strategic Partnership Paves Way for r-PET Revolution in India

In a significant move towards advancing India's circular economy, LNJ GreenPET, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has joined forces with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. The entities announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (r-PET) industry across India.

The partnership lays out a robust framework covering commercial development, raw material procurement, and marketing. Together, they will undertake a comprehensive study of the r-PET market, providing critical insights until LNJ GreenPET starts production in 2026.

To facilitate the project during its initial phase, Sumitomo will secure interim r-PET supplies from Southeast Asia. Both groups will also engage in pre-marketing strategies to establish domestic and international sales channels, ensuring alignment with India's sustainability and plastic reduction goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)