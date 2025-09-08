Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Sees Significant Toll Revenue Surge in August 2025

IRB Infrastructure reported a 12% increase in toll revenue for August 2025, reaching Rs 563 crore. This growth was driven by contributions from key expressways such as IRB MP Expressway, IRB Golconda Expressway, and IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, despite challenging weather conditions.

On Monday, IRB Infrastructure revealed that its toll revenue experienced a substantial increase of 12% in August 2025, amounting to Rs 563 crore compared to the same month the previous year.

Key contributors to this growth included the IRB MP Expressway, which generated Rs 147.7 crore, and the IRB Golconda Expressway with Rs 73.7 crore. Additionally, the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway recorded Rs 69.1 crore in revenue.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, highlighted the revenue growth as indicative of underlying economic strength despite adverse weather impacts. He anticipates continued momentum into the festive season for the country's leading private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer.

