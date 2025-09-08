IRB Infrastructure Sees Significant Toll Revenue Surge in August 2025

On Monday, IRB Infrastructure revealed that its toll revenue experienced a substantial increase of 12% in August 2025, amounting to Rs 563 crore compared to the same month the previous year.

Key contributors to this growth included the IRB MP Expressway, which generated Rs 147.7 crore, and the IRB Golconda Expressway with Rs 73.7 crore. Additionally, the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway recorded Rs 69.1 crore in revenue.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, highlighted the revenue growth as indicative of underlying economic strength despite adverse weather impacts. He anticipates continued momentum into the festive season for the country's leading private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer.