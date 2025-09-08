Left Menu

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Launches Festive Special Rides

The Northeast Frontier Railway is launching special steam and diesel train services on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway route to manage increased tourist demand during the festive and winter seasons. Starting September 19, these services will run until early November, offering picturesque journeys through a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced it will run four pairs of special steam and diesel rides alongside four special diesel joyrides on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) during the festive rush and winter season.

The services, set to commence from September 19, aim to cater to the thousands of tourists, both local and international, drawn to this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Among the newly introduced services are the Darjeeling–Kurseong Festive Special Ride and the 'Tea, Timber Special Diesel Ride' from Silguri Jn to Rangtong, each timed to enhance the visitor experience with scenic journeys through the picturesque hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

