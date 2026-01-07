Italy's Operation Socotra: Repatriating Stranded Tourists Amidst Gulf Tensions

In a coordinated effort, Italy has commenced the repatriation of dozens of its citizens who found themselves stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra. The initial flight, carrying 46 tourists, is expected to touch down in Jeddah on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. An additional 59 Italians currently remain on the island, with plans in place for their return in the coming days as negotiations continue with Yemeni and Saudi authorities.

This predicament follows the United Arab Emirates' abrupt military withdrawal from Socotra last week, adhering to a mandate from Saudi Arabia. The exit left approximately 600 tourists unable to depart due to halted air traffic at Socotra's main airport. The withdrawal is a symptom of broader tensions as the UAE and Saudi Arabia find themselves on opposing ends in Yemen's ongoing civil war.

Historically, Socotra has served as a refuge of peace amidst Yemen's turbulent mainland conflicts, lying over 300 kilometers south of Yemen's coast. Previously, it was predominantly accessible via flights from the UAE, further illustrating the challenges facing stranded tourists.

