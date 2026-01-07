North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

As a cold wave maintains its firm hold across North India, tourists are drawn to the charming landscapes of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, to witness the region's snowfall first-hand. The fresh snow at Rohtang Pass has transformed the area into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, captivating visitors with its stunning, snow-blanketed mountains and exhilarating views of snow-capped peaks.

Ali, a visitor from Bhopal, commended the locals for their hospitality and assured prospective tourists of the region's safety. 'The weather is excellent. We're having a splendid time here,' Ali stated, adding, 'The locals are incredibly helpful, and it's exceedingly safe to visit. The weather is perfect for such an outing,' he shared with ANI.

Tourists, however, are not only drawn by the snowy allure; many are eager to engage in a variety of adventure activities available. Arshad, a first-time visitor from Delhi, expressed his excitement about trying activities such as ziplining and ATV biking. 'It's my inaugural trip here, and I'm thrilled. We're heading to Sissu and Koksar for more snow and adventures,' he noted. 'For those yearning for snowfall, December or January is the ideal time to visit Manali,' Arshad advised.

Meanwhile, Mayank from Pune shared his experience, noting that while the snowfall at Rohtang Pass was not as heavy as anticipated, it was nonetheless enjoyable. 'We traveled from Pune specifically for the snow. Although it wasn't as thick as expected, it was still a treasured experience,' he told ANI. 'We're close to the Atal Tunnel and are enjoying the scenic beauty Himachal offers,' Mayank concluded.

