Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

The Odisha government is set to allocate broken rice for ethanol production amidst a rise in paddy cultivation, spurred by increased procurement prices, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The state's primary ethanol plant in Bargarh district, along with smaller facilities, will use the rice for fuel blending. FCI is involved in distributing surplus rice to these plants under the ethanol blended petrol program.

Discussion in a recent committee meeting highlighted the need for a post-paddy purchase management roadmap. Chaired by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, the meeting outlined plans for constructing model 'mandis', expanding warehousing capacity, and upgrading rice mills to ensure efficient rice management and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)