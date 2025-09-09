Left Menu

Indian FMCG Giants Tread Lightly Amid Nepal's Political Unrest

Indian FMCG companies with a substantial presence in Nepal are monitoring the political turmoil closely. With significant operations and partnerships in the region, companies like Dabur, ITC, and Reliance Consumer are advising caution. A similar situation in Bangladesh had previously impacted business operations for some firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:01 IST
Indian FMCG companies, heavily invested in Nepal, are keeping a vigilant eye on the country's political climate. Industry majors such as Dabur, Britannia, Marico, Patanjali, ITC, and Reliance Consumer maintain a significant presence through local distributors and partnerships.

Many, including Dabur and ITC, have established manufacturing operations in Nepal, while Reliance Consumer collaborates with the Chaudhary Group for local production and distribution. The Chaudhary Group has also partnered with Bikaji Foods in a recent joint venture.

Following the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister amid political unrest, industry insiders indicate Indian FMCG companies have advised caution for their employees. A similar scenario last year in Bangladesh affected businesses like Emami, though the long-term impact remains unclear.

