Empowering Women Through 'Swadeshi': A Path to Self-Reliance

In an earnest appeal, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called for a nationwide adoption of 'Swadeshi' products amid challenging times for India. Speaking at the Saras Aajeevika Mela, Chouhan emphasized the country's resilience and commitment to self-reliance.

As part of this initiative, Chouhan highlighted a significant achievement in women's empowerment with 2.82 crore women now part of self-help groups earning over Rs 1 lakh annually. The minister's ambition is to increase this number to three crore, fostering economic independence among women.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'self-reliant India', Chouhan underscored the importance of buying local products to bolster economic growth, citing India's ability to manufacture everything from BrahMos missiles to handcrafted items on display at the mela.