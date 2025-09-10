Left Menu

Star Air Resumes Services at Nanded Airport After Safety Enhancements

Star Air has restarted its flights from Nanded Airport, Maharashtra, following a temporary suspension due to safety concerns raised by the DGCA on August 22. The airline, the only scheduled operator at Nanded, resumed service after collaborative efforts led to swift runway repairs, ensuring operational safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:58 IST
Regional airline Star Air has resumed flight services from Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded, Maharashtra, following a temporary suspension initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Operations were halted on August 22 when safety concerns about runway conditions were identified during a routine audit.

Collaborative efforts between the DGCA and Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) led to the swift implementation of comprehensive safety protocols. This included the expedited repair and strengthening of the runway, elevating operational safety to meet global standards.

CEO Simran Singh Tiwana praised the DGCA's commitment to aviation safety, highlighting their vigilance in protecting both passengers and airlines. Star Air, the sole airline at Nanded, operates 10 flights daily, ensuring connectivity for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

