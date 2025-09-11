Left Menu

LifeCell & AreoVeda Triumph at ACEF Asian Leaders Awards with Empathetic Campaigns

LifeCell and AreoVeda secured two prestigious gold awards at the ACEF Asian Leaders Conference in Mumbai. Their campaigns emphasized storytelling rooted in empathy, focusing on themes of motherhood and safe skincare. These narratives resonated widely, showcasing the power of emotionally-driven marketing that goes beyond traditional strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:35 IST
The award was collected by Priyanka Prashob on behalf of LifeCell & AreoVeda and Shivi Chopra, Agency Partner. Image Credit: ANI
The 14th Edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Conference & Awards 2025 in Mumbai was a triumphant event for LifeCell & AreoVeda. The creative team bagged two gold awards, celebrating their exceptional storytelling abilities, which underscored the profound impact of empathy-driven creativity in branding.

A key campaign that secured the award for Excellence in Branding & Marketing - Brand Awareness depicted the eternal bond and caring journey of motherhood. It resonated by highlighting the enduring love of mothers who choose stem cell banking, amassing millions of views and reinforcing a powerful movement narrative.

Another accolade for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign was awarded for their initiative promoting toxin-free care for mothers and babies. Partnering with influencers, AreoVeda shared authentic experiences of science-based skincare, striking a chord by addressing genuine concerns and cultural realities in motherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

