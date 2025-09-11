LifeCell & AreoVeda Triumph at ACEF Asian Leaders Awards with Empathetic Campaigns

The 14th Edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Conference & Awards 2025 in Mumbai was a triumphant event for LifeCell & AreoVeda. The creative team bagged two gold awards, celebrating their exceptional storytelling abilities, which underscored the profound impact of empathy-driven creativity in branding.

A key campaign that secured the award for Excellence in Branding & Marketing - Brand Awareness depicted the eternal bond and caring journey of motherhood. It resonated by highlighting the enduring love of mothers who choose stem cell banking, amassing millions of views and reinforcing a powerful movement narrative.

Another accolade for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign was awarded for their initiative promoting toxin-free care for mothers and babies. Partnering with influencers, AreoVeda shared authentic experiences of science-based skincare, striking a chord by addressing genuine concerns and cultural realities in motherhood.

