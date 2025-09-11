Visa Struggles Threaten South Korean Investment in US: A Diplomatic Dilemma
South Korea's president highlighted visa-related challenges hindering investment in the US, after a Georgia factory raid led to the detention of hundreds of workers. The incident strained diplomatic ties, prompting talks to improve visa systems for skilled Korean workers, vital for future South Korean investments.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has warned that Korean firms may rethink investing in the US unless there is a significant overhaul of the US visa system. His remarks followed the detention of over 300 South Korean workers at a battery factory in Georgia, an incident that has fueled diplomatic tensions.
The workers, who were building a facility for Hyundai, were released after a short period. Both South Korean and US officials are now in talks about streamlining the visa application process, essential for South Korean companies seeking to deploy skilled labor to the US.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in South Korea condemned the detentions as overly harsh, calling for more lenient immigration policies for skilled workers. Meanwhile, fears of investment delays and souring diplomatic relations loom large, highlighting the need for a swift resolution to the visa issue.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis
US Releases Korean Workers Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Hyundai Strikes Bonus Deal Amid Tariff Challenges
Visa Talks Amid Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea and US Discuss New Visa Category
International Dispute: South Korea's Plea for Hyundai Workers' Release