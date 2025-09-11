Visa Struggles Threaten South Korean Investment in US: A Diplomatic Dilemma

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has warned that Korean firms may rethink investing in the US unless there is a significant overhaul of the US visa system. His remarks followed the detention of over 300 South Korean workers at a battery factory in Georgia, an incident that has fueled diplomatic tensions.

The workers, who were building a facility for Hyundai, were released after a short period. Both South Korean and US officials are now in talks about streamlining the visa application process, essential for South Korean companies seeking to deploy skilled labor to the US.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in South Korea condemned the detentions as overly harsh, calling for more lenient immigration policies for skilled workers. Meanwhile, fears of investment delays and souring diplomatic relations loom large, highlighting the need for a swift resolution to the visa issue.