Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution
Hyundai Motor Group has introduced a cutting-edge AI chip designed for autonomous robots, aiming to enhance decision-making capabilities in real-world environments. Collaborating with DeepX and US tech giants, the chip promises faster response times and improved data security, accelerating Hyundai's vision of a sustainable robotics ecosystem.
In a bold move to boost its artificial intelligence capabilities, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled a revolutionary AI chip at CES Foundry 2026 in Las Vegas. This latest development signals the automaker's ambitious plans for advancing robotics technology. The Korea Herald reported that Hyundai has developed and prepared this low-power AI semiconductor for mass production, collaborating closely with Korea's DeepX and partnering with US tech giants Nvidia and Qualcomm.
Over the past three years, Hyundai has fine-tuned this on-device AI chip to empower robots to process data, interpret surroundings, and make real-time decisions. With a power consumption of less than 5 watts, the chip is designed for environments with unstable network connectivity, such as logistics centers and industrial sites, offering faster response times and stronger data security than traditional cloud-based systems.
Hyundai's innovative chip has been under rigorous field testing in Seoul since June 2024, integrated into robots such as Facey facial-recognition and DAL-e Delivery units. As part of a robust push for a robotics total solution strategy, Hyundai plans to roll out the chip in commercial settings like hospitals and hotels this year. The automaker aims to address societal challenges such as labor shortages and industrial safety while ensuring the scalability and cost-efficiency of a growing robotics ecosystem. Earlier, Hyundai's MobED platform won accolades at CES, highlighting its burgeoning presence in AI-driven robotics.
