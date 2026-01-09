Left Menu

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced a cutting-edge AI chip designed for autonomous robots, aiming to enhance decision-making capabilities in real-world environments. Collaborating with DeepX and US tech giants, the chip promises faster response times and improved data security, accelerating Hyundai's vision of a sustainable robotics ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:36 IST
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution
Hyundai unveils AI chips for robots at CES Foundry 2026 (Image: X/@HMGnewsroom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to boost its artificial intelligence capabilities, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled a revolutionary AI chip at CES Foundry 2026 in Las Vegas. This latest development signals the automaker's ambitious plans for advancing robotics technology. The Korea Herald reported that Hyundai has developed and prepared this low-power AI semiconductor for mass production, collaborating closely with Korea's DeepX and partnering with US tech giants Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Over the past three years, Hyundai has fine-tuned this on-device AI chip to empower robots to process data, interpret surroundings, and make real-time decisions. With a power consumption of less than 5 watts, the chip is designed for environments with unstable network connectivity, such as logistics centers and industrial sites, offering faster response times and stronger data security than traditional cloud-based systems.

Hyundai's innovative chip has been under rigorous field testing in Seoul since June 2024, integrated into robots such as Facey facial-recognition and DAL-e Delivery units. As part of a robust push for a robotics total solution strategy, Hyundai plans to roll out the chip in commercial settings like hospitals and hotels this year. The automaker aims to address societal challenges such as labor shortages and industrial safety while ensuring the scalability and cost-efficiency of a growing robotics ecosystem. Earlier, Hyundai's MobED platform won accolades at CES, highlighting its burgeoning presence in AI-driven robotics.

TRENDING

1
Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows in December

Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows...

 India
2
Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

 India
3
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

 United States
4
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026