Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has directed her foreign minister to enhance communication with the U.S. government. This move follows President Trump's statement about potential land strikes in Mexico due to drug cartel activities. Sheinbaum emphasized the need for improved bilateral coordination during a press briefing.

Claudia Sheinbaum

In a move to ease diplomatic tensions, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that her foreign minister has been directed to improve communication with the United States. The directive came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential land strikes in Mexico, citing drug cartel operations.

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum stated, 'Yesterday, I asked Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to make direct contact with the (U.S.) Secretary of State and, if necessary, speak with President Trump to strengthen coordination.'

Trump's remarks, made during a Fox News interview, suggested an impending U.S. crackdown on Mexican soil, alleging that drug cartels are effectively running the country. This has prompted Sheinbaum to seek enhanced dialogue with U.S. officials to ensure coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

