Ixigo Partners with DMRC for Seamless Delhi Metro Ticketing

In a significant development for urban commuters, online travel agency ixigo has announced a new partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The collaboration seeks to simplify the metro travel experience by launching QR-based metro ticketing on the ixigo Trains app.

With this integration, ixigo's app users can now purchase metro tickets seamlessly, using in-app payments. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains & Confirmtkt, emphasized that enabling instant metro ticket bookings through the app will save time and enhance overall passenger convenience.

The initiative is part of a broader move by DMRC to increase commuter convenience through digital solutions, according to Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. Meanwhile, Vibhor Jain of ONDC highlighted that this partnership is pivotal in establishing a cohesive transport network, offering seamless access to various travel modalities via a unified digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)