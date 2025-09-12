Left Menu

Ixigo Partners with DMRC for Seamless Delhi Metro Ticketing

Ixigo has announced a partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and ONDC to provide QR-based metro ticketing services through its app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for urban commuters, online travel agency ixigo has announced a new partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The collaboration seeks to simplify the metro travel experience by launching QR-based metro ticketing on the ixigo Trains app.

With this integration, ixigo's app users can now purchase metro tickets seamlessly, using in-app payments. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains & Confirmtkt, emphasized that enabling instant metro ticket bookings through the app will save time and enhance overall passenger convenience.

The initiative is part of a broader move by DMRC to increase commuter convenience through digital solutions, according to Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. Meanwhile, Vibhor Jain of ONDC highlighted that this partnership is pivotal in establishing a cohesive transport network, offering seamless access to various travel modalities via a unified digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

