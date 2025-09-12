Applications Open for Business Infrastructure Support Programme to Boost MSMEs

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has once again urged entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and small business owners across South Africa to seize the opportunity to apply for the Business Infrastructure Support Programme (BISP). The programme, which opened for applications on 1 September 2025, remains active until 19 September 2025, offering a critical chance for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access much-needed infrastructure, equipment, and business development services.

Purpose of the Programme

The BISP is a flagship DSBD initiative designed to strengthen the growth, sustainability, and competitiveness of MSMEs, particularly in underserved and marginalised areas. By supporting the construction of MSME hubs and providing access to equipment, technology, tools, and renewable energy solutions, the programme seeks to create an enabling environment where small businesses can thrive.

In addition to physical and technological resources, the BISP also provides business development services to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and long-term viability. These interventions are expected to help MSMEs expand their footprint, create jobs, and contribute to local economic development.

Scope of Support

Under the programme, eligible MSMEs and cooperatives may apply for:

Built infrastructure projects such as MSME hubs or shared facilities.

Provision of equipment, tools, and machinery to support production.

Technology and renewable energy solutions that enhance business sustainability.

Business development support services to boost efficiency and competitiveness.

Application Process

The DSBD has designed a structured application process to ensure fairness and compliance. There are two separate application forms available:

One for built infrastructure projects, and Another for equipment, tools, machinery, technology, and energy support interventions.

Applicants are required to submit their completed applications via the dedicated portal and email provided. To qualify, applicants must attach all necessary supporting documentation, including:

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) registration certificate.

Tax compliance certificate.

Recent bank statements.

Financial projections.

Relevant quotations for equipment or services requested.

The DSBD emphasised that these requirements are meant to streamline the evaluation process and ensure that all proposals meet the programme’s eligibility standards.

How to Apply

Interested MSMEs and cooperatives can access the application portal and programme guidelines on the official DSBD platform: 👉 https://vcmasa.dsbd.gov.za/exportprogramme/

All applications and queries must be submitted through the dedicated email: BISP@dsbd.gov.za.

Deadline for Applications

The closing date for submissions is 19 September 2025. The DSBD strongly encourages all eligible entrepreneurs to finalise their applications well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute challenges.

Driving South Africa’s MSME Growth

The Business Infrastructure Support Programme is a vital part of South Africa’s broader effort to empower small businesses and foster inclusive economic growth. By addressing infrastructure gaps and providing tailored support, the DSBD is laying a foundation for sustainable entrepreneurship, job creation, and stronger local economies.

This initiative is not only about immediate business support but also about building resilient enterprises that can adapt, innovate, and compete in a challenging economic environment.